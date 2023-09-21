Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 dimensions leaked, Know details about it

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Shotgun 650 very soon in India. It is expected that the motorcycle will be premiered at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy this November. Recently a a leaked document of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 surfaced on the internet and we got to know some important details including the dimensions of the bike.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 gets the same engine as the Super Meteor 650. However, the dimensions of the motorcycle will be different and that makes a major difference (as compared of super meteor). The motorcycle has gross weight of the vehicle is 428kg while the wheelbase is 1465mm. The overall width is 820mm while the optional width is 835mm. The overall length and height is 2170mm while overall height is 1105mm. According to the leaked specifications, the Shotgun 650 will be shorter and narrower than the Super Meteor 650. The wheelbase has been also reduced by 35mm. On the other hand, the height has been increased by 50mm.

The differences in the dimensions of the motorcycle are because of the fact that the Shotgun is a street bike (as compared to the Meteor 650 that is a cruiser). The other differences that we are expecting include a taller seat as well as more rear suspension travel. Important features on the motorcycle should include a dual-channel ABS system, black finished alloy wheels, split seats and a bunch of accessories.

The engine of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be the same as the Super Meteor 650 that is sourced from the 650 twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc 6-speed transmission parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine, churns out 47 PS/ 34.6 kW of max power at 7,250 rpm. On the other hand, the engine offers 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.

In terms of price, the motorcycle is expected to be around Rs 3.5 lakh- Rs 4.00 lakh (ex-showroom).