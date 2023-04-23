2023 KTM RC 125 launched in India, offers single-channel ABS

The KTM RC 125 had just been launched into the Indian market after being modified to comply with the OBD2 standards, just like its siblings, the RC200 and RC390.

As per Government’s latest regulations, the OBD-II standard specifies are a type of diagnostic connector and its pinout, the electrical signaling protocols available, and the messaging format. It also provides a list of vehicle parameters to monitor along with how to encode the data for each.

The 2023 KTM RC 125 is identical to previous year’s model. Talking about specifications, the bike is powered by a 124.7cc engine and is equipped with dual channel ABS, double disc and tubeless tyres. The power offered by the bike is 14.95 PS and 12Nm torque.

The fully-faired motorcycle actually received its first significant modification last year, and the new model maintains the same appearance.

On the other hand talking about looks, it has a sizable windscreen and a single headlamp with halogen lighting to minimize costs. It does, however, include rear LED turn signals as well as turn signals built into the bodywork. However, the hardware and arrangement of the step-up seat on the RC125 are identical to those on the rest of the range.

Currently, the upgrade hasn’t resulted in any feature modifications or additions for the KTM RC 125. Therefore, it still has a single-channel ABS system, an orange illuminated instrument cluster, and LED taillights along with turn signals.

Talking about rivalries, The Yamaha R15 comes equipped with full-LED lighting, traction control, a quickshifter, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument panel.

KTM has priced the 2023 RC 125 at PRs 1.89 lakh, ex-showroom which offers a fuel economy around 40kmpl.

(The prices mentioned in the article are average ex-showroom, India prices. Contact your nearest bike dealer for exact road prices. The mileage mentioned in the article are approx. and the actual mileage depends on your riding habits.)