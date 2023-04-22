Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle finally gets a launch date, Rajiv Bajaj hints launch date

There has been a lot of speculation about the launch date of the upcoming motorcycle manufactured by Bajaj and Triumph. However, in a latest interview Bajaj Auto, MD, Rajiv Bajaj has revealed the launch dates for the upcoming motorcycle. The launch of the new Bajaj-Triumph bike will be in June 2023 and event will take place in London, said Rajiv.

The new Bajaj-Triumph bike has been spotted multiple times during its testing on the roads. It is quite good to know that we do not have to wait much for the launch of the upcoming motorcycle. In a latest Interview, the Bajaj CEO has revealed that the new bike will be launched on 27 June, 2023, London. The event will be a global launch event and it will be handled by Triumph.

The new motorcycles that will be offered under the joint venture of Bajaj and Triumph will be offered in engine options of 250cc as well as 400cc. There will be multiple models which will be produced under the joint venture. Triumph has registered the names of new motorcycles and that includes Adventurer, Hurricane and Street Tracker.

In the domestic market, Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles will be competing with the likes of Royal Enfield. The design of the motorcycle will be neo-retro in style and it will be similar to the Triumph’s Street lineup. As of now, we know that, there will be two models of the motorcycle and it will include a scrambler as well as neo-retro street model.

Both the motorcycles will get dual engine options-250cc engine and 400cc engine. Some of the key elements that are present in the motorcycles include USD front forks, rear mono-shock, alloy wheels, single-disc setup at front and rear, round headlights as well as turn indicators, bar-end mirror and much more.

When it comes to power, the 250cc variant will offer around 30 bhp of power. On the other hand, the 400cc variant should churn out 40 bhp of power. Prices of both the variants are expected to be competitive.

It is not the first time that Bajaj has joined hands with international brands. Currently, Bajaj is manufacturing motorcycles in collaboration with KTM as well as Husqvarna.