2023 Kia Seltos Facelift price in India starts at Rs 10.89 Lakh

Kia has revealed the price of the recently unveiled 2023 Seltos facelift in India on Friday. The Seltos facelift version is powered by a turbo-petrol engine and has a panoramic sunroof. The 2023 Kia Seltos has a starting price of Rs 10.89 and goes all the way up to Rs 19.99 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom) in India. The facelifted Kia Seltos bookings has been ongoing from July 14.

Kia has also added a new Pewter Olive colour to it’s colour options list which already has eight other solid colours and two dual-tone colours.

Kia Seltos facelift design

The updated Seltos facelift sports a larger redesigned bumper and grilled, revamped headlights with new LED daytime running lamps that extend into the grille. The Seltos facelift gets new connected inverted L-shaped LED tail-lights, wider air intake, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, updated rear bumper, and an tweaked tailgate. The Kia branding badge sits in the middle in the rear and front.

Inside the cabin, the new Seltos facelift comes with a dual-screen set-up including two 10.25-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system respectively. The car gets new HVAC vents, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, rain-sensing wipers and Bose-tuned 8-speaker system with sound mood lamps.

The safety system includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC and Hill Assist Control, Level 2 ADAS features such as forward collision warning assist, blind spot collision warning and lane keep assist.

The X Line trim gets an all-black theme for the interior, while the GT Line variants get a new black and white interior theme.

Kia Seltos facelift powertrains

The facelifted Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115hp, 144Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. It also comes in a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine producing a 116hp, 250Nm, couple with a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia has reintroduced the turbo-petrol engine, which was discontinued in March 2023 as it did not meet BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 160hp and 253Nm of torque, which is 20hp and 11Nm more than the previous turbo-petrol engine. The new engine is linked to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Kia Seltos facelift rivals

The Seltos facelift takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.

The Seltos was launched in India in August 2019 and the midlife refresh has arrived after almost four years, though the SUV received a facelift globally in 2022. Kia said that it has sold more than five lakh Seltos units since launch.