2023 Honda Livo launched in India, Check on road price, features and other details

Honda has launched a new 2023 version of the Livo commuter motorcycle. The OBD2-compliant motorcycle is available in drum and disc variants that are priced at Rs. 78,500 and Rs. 82,500, respectively (ex-showroom). It will be available in three colour options – Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Crust Metallic, and Black.

The new Honda Livo comes with some impressive features including an integrated engine start/stop switch, DC headlamp, combined-braking system, tubeless tyres, and five-step preload adjustability for the rear suspension.

The Honda Livo is offered with the same 109.51cc, air-cooled engine with fuel injection and ACG starter motor for a silent engine start as the previous iteration. The engine continues to produce identical power and torque output as the previous iteration at 8.67bhp and 9.30Nm, respectively.

A four-speed gearbox handles the ransmission duties.

It also continues to retain the 18-inch alloy wheels accompanied by telescopic forks, dual springs, and a drum brake at both ends. One can also opt for a higher-spec front disc brake version.

The feature list of the Honda Livo comprises some impressive features for its segment. There’s While the overall bodywork of the motorcycle has remained unchanged, Honda has dressed it with updated graphics on the fuel tank and headlamp cowl.

The Honda Livo comes with a commendable 10-year warranty package which includes three years of standard and seven years of optional extended warranty. It goes up against the likes of the TVS Sport and Hero Passion Xtec.