2023 Hero Splendor Plus: Festive Season Offers and Features

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled a series of enticing offers as part of their Grand Festival of Trust (GIFT) campaign this festive season. For enthusiasts eyeing the 2023 Hero Splendor Plus, one of India’s best-selling commuter motorcycles, there are discounts, finance schemes, and benefits waiting to sweeten the deal.

One of the standout offers from Hero MotoCorp is the “Buy Now and Pay In 2024” deal for the Hero Splendor Plus. This means you can purchase this iconic commuter motorcycle during the festive season, and your EMI payments will kick in only from 2024 onwards.

For those looking for attractive financing options, Hero is providing low-interest rates starting at just 6.99 percent. On top of this, customers can enjoy an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000, making it even more appealing.

Adding to the convenience factor, potential buyers can opt for Aadhar-based loan schemes and cash EMI alternatives. These schemes are designed to make the ownership experience as hassle-free as possible.

The Hero Splendor Plus is a dominant force in the 100-110 cc segment and boasts a long history of success. Its powerplant is a 97.2 cc air-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine, delivering 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a reliable 4-speed gearbox.

Underneath its sleek design, the motorcycle features a double-cradle frame. Telescopic forks in the front and a hydraulic dual shock absorber with 5-step adjustability at the rear handle suspension duties. Stopping power is ensured by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends, further complemented by an integrated Braking System (IBS) for enhanced safety.

The Hero Splendor Plus comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels sporting tubeless tires, a bright halogen headlamp, and the convenience of electric self-start with a kick-starter option. It also boasts a 9.8-liter fuel tank. The bike features Hero’s i3S technology for improved fuel efficiency and a handy side-stand indicator. It offers a comfortable 785 mm seat height, a ground clearance of 165 mm, and a manageable kerb weight of 112 kg.

The 2023 Hero Splendor Plus is available in an extensive palette of 14 colors, including monotone and dual-tone options, as well as striking canvas stripes on a black base.

The Hero Splendor Plus caters to a wide audience with pricing that ranges from Rs 75,141 for the drum brake variant to Rs 77,986 for the top-end model. In total, there are four variants to choose from.

As the festive season approaches, Hero MotoCorp’s special offers, combined with the Hero Splendor Plus’s impressive features and performance, make it a compelling choice for those in the market for a reliable and efficient commuter motorcycle.