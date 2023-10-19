BMW launched i7 M70, 740d M Sport in India, Check the engine specifications

BMW has launched i7 M70 as well as 740d M Sport flagship sedans in India. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is priced at Rs 2.50 crore while the 7 Series 740d M Sport is priced at Rs 1.81 crore. Both the electric and ICE sedans are range-topping variants of their respective series.

The BMW i7 M70 gets twin motor setup that produces an output of 650hp and a torque of 1015Nm. It is important to mention that the sedan is the most powerful electric BMW ever. The BMW i7 M70 gets a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack while the range of the sedan is 560km. The i7 M70 gets M-specific bumpers, side skirts, mirrors, alloys, and rear spoiler. The sedan is offered in 8 colour options.

The BMW i7 M70 also offers M leather steering wheel and offers choices for upholstery as well as interior trim options. The interior of the car includes rear seat theatre screen, four-zone auto climate control, soft close doors, a Bowers and Wilkins Diamond audio system, and much more.

On the other hand, the BMW 740d M Sport gets a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder diesel engine. The engine produces 286hp of power and 650Nm of torque. The 0-100kmph acceleration is achieved in 6 seconds. The engine also gets a mild-hybrid tech with a 48V electric motor. It generates an additional 18hp and 200Nm and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The BMW 740d M Sport joins the 740i in the 7 series range. The 740d is quite identical to the petrol-powered 740i but it does not get a remote start function.

