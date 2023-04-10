World’s most expensive car number plate sold for Rs 122 crore, check details

Car number plate sold for Rs 122 crore: A car number plate was sold for Rs 122 crore. Yes you have read it right even though it surprises you. The car number plate ‘P7’ was sold for a record Dh55M at ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction in Dubai on Saturday night.

The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction was organised at the Four Seasons hotel in Jumeirah by Emirates Auction, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Etisalat and Du. Many VIP number plates of the vehicles and phone numbers were auctioned during the event. However, ‘P 7’ topped the list.

The auction of ‘P 7’ starting at a bid of Dh15 million and rose within seconds to over Dh30 million. The bid stagnated for several minutes at Dh35 million which was bid by Pavel Valeryevich Durov, the French-Emirati businessman, the founder and owner of the app Telegram. However, the price rose quickly and it reached the amount of Dh55 million (INR1,226,144,700) by bid panel seven who wished to remain anonymous.

Also Read: Odisha: High Security Number Plate Deadline Extended Yet Again

According to reports, the auction process raised nearly Dh100 million ($27 million) for a Ramzan food appeal. In total, Dh97,920,000 ($26662313) was raised from the sale of car plates and exclusive mobile phone numbers.

With the auction of Dh55 million, car plate number ‘P 7’ created a new Guinness World Record by breaking the older record which was set in 2008. A businessman had paid Dh52.2 million for Abu Dhabi’s number 1 plate in 2008.