Odisha: High Security Number Plate deadline extended yet again

The deadline for affixing High Security Number Plate in Odisha with registration number ending with 1, 2, 3 & 4 will end on December 31, 2022.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
high security number plates odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The deadline for fixing High Security Number Plate or HSRP on the vehicles carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Numbers ending with 1, 2, 3 and 4 will end on December 31, 2022.

The rule shall be applicable for vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 only.

People who have been deprived of getting technical or internet facilities for their HSRP affixation or registration, can visit to Mo Seva Kendra or the nearest RTO for further assistance.

It is to be noted that,  the Government of India and the State Transport Department have made it mandatory of affixing the High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for all classes of old vehicles which were registered before April 1, 2019.

Related News

Orissa HC to hear matter on High Security Number Plate today

Odisha govt extends deadline for HSRP yet again

The matter relating to the affixing of the High Security Number Plate was heard by the Orissa High Court on November 28, 2022.

It is noteworthy that this was the second hearing in the case in the matter of the High Security Number Plate by the Orissa High Court.

It is worth mentioning that in the last hearing which was held on October 31, 2022 the Transport Commissioner had filed an affidavit on behalf of the State of Odisha.

The High Court was also informed about the State extending the deadline by one more month.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.