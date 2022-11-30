Odisha: High Security Number Plate deadline extended yet again

Bhubaneswar: The deadline for fixing High Security Number Plate or HSRP on the vehicles carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Numbers ending with 1, 2, 3 and 4 will end on December 31, 2022.

The rule shall be applicable for vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 only.

People who have been deprived of getting technical or internet facilities for their HSRP affixation or registration, can visit to Mo Seva Kendra or the nearest RTO for further assistance.

It is to be noted that, the Government of India and the State Transport Department have made it mandatory of affixing the High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for all classes of old vehicles which were registered before April 1, 2019.

The matter relating to the affixing of the High Security Number Plate was heard by the Orissa High Court on November 28, 2022.

It is noteworthy that this was the second hearing in the case in the matter of the High Security Number Plate by the Orissa High Court.

It is worth mentioning that in the last hearing which was held on October 31, 2022 the Transport Commissioner had filed an affidavit on behalf of the State of Odisha.

The High Court was also informed about the State extending the deadline by one more month.