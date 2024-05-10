Unknown armed men kill mother, 2 children in Afghanistan

Kabul: Unidentified armed men gunned down three people, including a mother and her two children, in Mahmud-e-Raqi city, the provincial capital of east Afghanistan’s Kapisa province, provincial police spokesman Abdul Fateh Fayez said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Police District 1 of the city when unknown armed men opened fire on a mother and her two children, killing the three on the spot, and escaped the area, the official added, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police have launched search operations to bring the perpetrators to justice, the official added.

No group or individual has claimed the deadly attack yet.