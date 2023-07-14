PM Modi gifts Sandalwood Sitar to French President

New Delhi: On his official visit to France, PM Modi today reportedly gifted a Sandalwood Sitar to the French President Emmanuel Macron.

It is to be noted that the art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft practised in Southern India for centuries.

“PM Narendra Modi gifted Sandalwood Sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron,” ANI tweeted on Friday.

It has also been reported that the unique replica of the musical instrument Sitar is made of pure sandalwood.

Earlier PM Modi had said that the Indian students pursuing Masters in France to get 5-year work visa. Modi, who is on an official visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, made the announcement during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris on Thursday.