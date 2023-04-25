Odia millionaire Biswanath Patnaik pledges Rs 250 crore to build UK’s first Jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar: Biswanath Patnaik, who originally hails from Odisha and lives in the UK, has pledged Rs 250 crore to a UK charity fund to make Britain’s first Jagannath temple.

This is said to be the biggest ever donation made by an Indian businessman to make a temple in a foreign land.

Patnaik, who is the chairman and founder of the investment firm FinNest Group of Companies, made this pledge to the Shree Jagannatha Society UK (SJSUK) during the UK’s first Jagannath Convention held on Akshaya Trithiya on Sunday. The convention was chaired by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri.

The Shree Jagannatha Society UK was created three years ago on the auspicious day of Akshaya Trithiya and it is registered with the Charity Commission.

