Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani gifted house to his employee Manoj Modi recently. Manoj is currently serving as a Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. The new house that was gifted by the richest man of India to his longtime employee is a 22-storey building in one of the posh areas of Mumbai and costs Rs 1500 crore.

Magicbricks shared a story on this and wrote, “A few days back, Mukesh Ambani- India’s richest businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, gifted a 22-storey building to his longtime employee Manoj Modi.”

It has been reported that Manoj Modi earned the gift from Mukesh Ambani in lieu of his loyalty, honesty and hard work.

Named ‘Vrindavan’, the said house is located at the Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai. It has 22 floors and each floor is spread over 8,000 square feet the total area of the building is 1.7 lakh square feet. Also, the first seven floors of the building are reserved for car parking.

According to reports, the major projects of Manoj Modi are the large-scale projects of Reliance like the Hazira petrochemical complex, the Jamnagar refinery, the first telecom business, Reliance Retail and the 4G rollout.

Reports suggest Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi are also college friends. They attended engineering college together at the University of Bombay (now the University of Mumbai). Besides, both of them hold bachelor’s degrees in Chemical Engineering.

Mukesh Ambani gifted house to Manoj Modi who reportedly joined Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in 1980. In 2007, he was awarded the title of Director. Often referred to as MM in Reliance Industries Limited Manoj Modi has worked with three generations of the Ambani family—Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and now the next generation, which includes daughter Isha Ambani and sons Akash and Anant Ambani.