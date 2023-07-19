Mudslide in Colombia kills at least 14 people

Colombia: At least 14 people were killed in Central Colombia on Tuesday as a mudslide blocked a crucial highway connecting Bogota to the eastern plains of the country.

Several houses were destroyed in the avalanche of mud and debris in Quetame near the Colombia capital. The mudslide was triggered by heavy rains that have already flooded three streams, according to AP.

According to police, search for missing persons under the debris is underway. The traffic was diverted as the mudslide had swept away toll booth and destroyed a bridge on the Bogota-Villavicencio highway.

Most of the homes that were affected due to the mudslide were located close to rivers and on hillsides.

Expressing condolences to the victims, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that there was an “urgent need” for mayors to plan urban areas more rigorously and leave more space around waterways.

(Input from Agencies)