Indian American Congressman launches caucus to protect interests of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains

New Delhi: Indian American Congressman Thanedar has reportedly launched the formation of a new Congressional Caucus aimed at protecting the interests of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains. ANI informed about it in a X post on Friday.

The newly formed Caucus has bipartisan support from both, Republicans and Democrats. More than 27 US lawmakers have supported the Caucus.

The caucus aims at addressing cultural misunderstandings and promoting interfaith dialogue and harmony.

The Caucus supports initiatives to promote Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain Americans’ well-being, education and empowerment.