Ola Electric captures over 52 pc market share in EV 2-wheeler segment in April

New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on Wednesday announced that it has captured over 52 per cent market share in the electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler segment in April.

According to the government’s VAHAN Portal, the company recorded 34,000 registrations during the month and registered a year-on-year growth of 54 per cent over the corresponding month last year.

“Our robust cost structures and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities have collectively contributed to this uptick in our market share,” Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric, said in a statement.

“With the deliveries of our mass-market S1 X portfolio starting soon, we are all set and excited to enter the mass-market 2W EV segment in India,” he added.

Ola Electric recently marked its entry into the mass-market segment and announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio.

Available in three battery configurations (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh), the scooter is now priced at Rs 69,999 (introductory price), Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively.

The company also revised the prices of its premium offerings S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ to Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999, respectively.