BMC installs overhead sheds at traffic junctions, commuters to get relief from heatwave

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to help the commuters to get some relief from the scorching heatwave while waiting for the green signal, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started installing temporary over shed at the traffic junctions in the State capital city.

The temporary overhead shed of a polythene canopy have been installed with the support of bamboo poles and strings at different locations of the city like NALCO Nagar Road in Maitri Vihar of Bhubaneswar’s Gajapati Nagar and Kalinga Hospital Chhaka or the NALCO Square.

The city civic body also has planned to install such overhead temporary shed at all major traffic junctions across Bhubaneswar.

Undoubtedly, it is a great initiative by the BMC and will definitely provide a brief relief to the people from the scorching heat wave as the State Capital City has been witnessing temperature over 42 degree Celsius regularly, said the residents of Bhubaneswar.

To provide respite to citizens during this scorching heat, Team BMC has started installation of temporary shed in traffic junctions of #Bhubaneswar.

This shed will be installled in all major traffic junctions across the city.#BMCCares

“It’s a really great step. Thanks for caring and giving respite to commuters from scorching heat. It’s an Human approach,” said an X handler. “Very thoughtful and life saving activity,” said another.