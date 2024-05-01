BMC installs overhead sheds at traffic junctions, commuters to get relief from heatwave

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
BMC installs overhead sheds at traffic junctions

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to help the commuters to get some relief from the scorching heatwave while waiting for the green signal, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started installing temporary over shed at the traffic junctions in the State capital city.

The temporary overhead shed of a polythene canopy have been installed with the support of bamboo poles and strings at different locations of the city like NALCO Nagar Road in Maitri Vihar of Bhubaneswar’s Gajapati Nagar and Kalinga Hospital Chhaka or the NALCO Square.

The city civic body also has planned to install such overhead temporary shed at all major traffic junctions across Bhubaneswar.

Undoubtedly, it is a great initiative by the BMC and will definitely provide a brief relief to the people from the scorching heat wave as the State Capital City has been witnessing temperature over 42 degree Celsius regularly, said the residents of Bhubaneswar.

“It’s a really great step. Thanks for caring and giving respite to commuters from scorching heat. It’s an Human approach,” said an X handler. “Very thoughtful and life saving activity,” said another.

Subadh Nayak 11386 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

