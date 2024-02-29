China’s tallest edifice summit frozen due to cold wave, watch

China’s tallest edifice summit has been observed to be frozen due to cold wave. It was seen in a video recently shared on social media.

In the video, which reportedly was shot on February 23, exhibits the summit of the Shanghai Tower covered with ice.

As per reports, the average temperature on the rooftop of the Shanghai Tower is around -5 degrees Celsius. At this temparature, naturally ice and snow accumulates.

According to staff from the Property Management Control Centre of the Shanghai Tower, Shanghai has experienced a cold wave in recent days, with low temperatures and high humidity, newsflare reported.

Shanghai Tower is a gaint skyscraper located in Shanghai. This is the tallest building in China and the third tallest building in the world.

Watch the video here: