China: 5 killed, over 30 injured after violent tornado strikes Guangzhou

China: At least five people lost their lives while 33 others were reported injured in a massive tornado that hit China’s Guangzhou. The tornado hit China’s southern city on Saturday, reliable reports said in this regard.

During the afternoon hours of Saturday, the tornado hit Baiguan district of the city. China local media sources report that a total of 141 buildings were damaged. However, no residential houses or complexes have collapsed so far.

Officials from Guangzhou’s emergency, health, weather, and fire departments were sent to the location. Upon arriving, the officials immediately initiated a rescue operation. Reportedly, search and rescue operations ended by 10 PM (local time).

The nearest weather station to the spot of tornado recorded a maximum wind speed of 20.6 meters per seconds, reports said. Following the tornado, heavy rains lashed southern China. This caused deadly flood like situations, posing threats to the lives of millions of local people. Rescue and evacuation operations are currently underway.

It is to be noted that the Guangzhou city of China is home to approximately 19 million people. Lying about 80 miles from Hong Kong, this is the capital city of the Guangdong province in China. Few days back, at least four people lost their lives due to flash floods in the province.

Back in 2023, another violent tornado had hit China’s Jiangsu following heavy rainfall. Due to which, 10 people had lost their lives.

