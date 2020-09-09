Brazil covid-19 deaths
(Xinhua/IANS)

Brazil registers over 127,000 Covid-19 deaths

By IANS

Rio de Janeiro: The Brazilian government said on Tuesday the country’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 127,000 after registering 504 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 127,464.

Additionally, 14,279 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the national count to 4,162,073 cases, Xinhua reported.

Sao Paulo, the most populous and hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 858,783 cases and 31,430 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 233,373 cases and 16,646 deaths.

Brazil has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Latin America.

