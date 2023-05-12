198 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan jail

Advertisement

Islamabad: As many as 198 Indian fishermen released from the District Prison Malir in Karachi late Thursday after they completed their sentences.

Of these, 183 fishermen are from Gujarat, five from Maharashtra, four each from Union Territory of Diu and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Andhra Pradesh and another state.

According to media reports, 200 Indian prisoners were to be released on Thursday. In these, a common citizen and a fisherman died owing to their health conditions.

The bodies of the deceased Indian fishermen were kept at the Edhi morgue and the process to transport them was underway.

Another 300 Indian fishermen were expected to be released soon and the Pakistan authorities urged New Delhi to release around 200 Pakistani fishermen detained at Indian prisons.

On January 1, 654 Indian fishermen and 51 Indian civilians are in Pakistani jails. Similarly, there were 95 Pakistani fishermen and 339 Pakistani civilians in jails of India.

