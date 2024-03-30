Former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra resigns from BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and BJD’s general secretary Priyadarshi Mishra today resigned from the party.

Priyadarshi Mishra, who was MLA between 2014 and 2019, resigned from the primary membership of the State ruling party ahead of the upcoming election in Odisha.

“I started my political career from my student days with late Biju Patnaik, the legendary political figure of the State. I have given sincere service to the people & the party for more than three decades,” read his letter.

“Due to continuous neglect in party, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party,” it added.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the media persons about his next political step, Priyadarshi said that he would take a decision in this regard very soon after a discussion with his supporters and people of the locality.

Priyadarshi is the son-in-law of former Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani and left the conch party ahead of the 2024 elections alleging negligence by BJD while the party is yet to filed its candidates for three assembly seats in Bhubaneswar (north-south and central).

Notably, voting for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats coming under it would be held on 25 May while the counting of votes to take place on June 4.