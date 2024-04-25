Bhubaneswar swelters at 41.1°C as Odisha reels under severe heatwave

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation since almost more than a month, on Thursday Bhubaneswar recorded 41.1°C at 11:30 am.

The heatwave is expected to continue till May 4, 2024. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha, said the latest MeT report. People have bee advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time if unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:

Bhubaneswar : 41.1°C

Balasore : 41°C

Chandbali : 41°C

Jharsuguda : 40.4°C

Hirakud : 40.2°C

Keonjhar : 39.6°C

Sambalpur : 39°C

Rourkela: 38.8°C

Paradip : 34.2°C

Puri : 34.2°C

Gopalpur : 34°C

The Meteorological Center here in Bhubaneswar has warned of severe heatwave in Odisha for five days that is till May 4. The day time temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next four to five days.

An alert has been issued for North Coastal Odisha and South Coastal Odisha districts for a heatwave within the next 24 hours. Along with this an orange alert has been issued for Ganjam and Gajapati.

Heatwave will be experienced in most of the districts of the state. Severe heatwave is likely on the April 27 and April 28. In the coming days, some districts may also record temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. Since March 15, the continuous flow of heat has continued. However rain is likely in some places in May.