Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 with Helio G88 processor and triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 12 as its latest smartphone in Thailand. The budget smartphone is the successor to the Redmi 11 that has already been launched in the country last year. Some of the important specs of the device include a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, a 50MP triple camera setup, 6.79” FHD+ Dot display.

Redmi 12 Specifications

The Redmi 12 gets a 6.79-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, 1500:1 contrast ratio, up to 550 nits of brightness, and 70 percent color gamut. In addition, it supports reading mode and is SGS low blue light certified.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88, which offers a 12nm manufacturing process. The device gets a Mali-G52 GPU. Users get up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a provision of SSD support up to 1TB.

The handset packs a 5000mAh battery, which comes with support for 18W fast charging. A triple rear camera is offered in the smartphone. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Users can shoot 30fps Full HD video recording. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 12 runs on Android 13 and MIUI 14. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, a side-fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It also gets IP53 water and dust protection. It is available in three attractive colors- Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver.

Redmi 12 price

The device costs THB 5299 ($153) for the 8GB RAM +128 GB storage variant.