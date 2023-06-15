Airtel offers these data plans with unlimited 5G, Check the plans here

Bharti Airtel is offering some great prepaid plans which offer daily data of 2GB, unlimited calling along with unlimited 5G.

Airtel is offering some great prepaid plans which offer daily data of 2GB along with unlimited 5G. These plans are not data boosters but regular prepaid plans.  Along with unlimited calling, users also get free subscriptions to OTT services. All the plans mentioned here offer 2GB daily data and the price range starts from Rs 319 and Rs 2999.

Rs 319 plan

The Airtel Rs 319 plan gets 2GB of internet for a period of 1 month. Along with data users gets unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cash back on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music Free along with unlimited 5G.

Rs 359 plan

This Rs 319 plan offers 2GB internet for a period of 1 month. Along with data users gets unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music Free, Xstream app along with unlimited 5G.

Rs 549 plan

Rs 549 plan Airtel Prepaid plan offers 2GB internet for a period of a period of 56 days. Along with unlimited 5G, users gets unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music Free and Xstream app.

Rs 839 plan

Rs 839 plan Airtel Prepaid plan offers 2GB internet for a period of a period of 84 days. Along with unlimited 5G, users gets unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music Free and Xstream app. Users also get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months.

Rs 2999 plan

Rs 2999 plan Airtel Prepaid plan offers 2GB internet for a period of a period of 365 days. Along with unlimited 5G, users gets unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music Free and Xstream app.

NB: Users should keep the fact in mind that 5G network is limited to certain locations only and they should have a 5G-enabled smartphone to access it.

