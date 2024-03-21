Xiaomi all set to launch Civi 4 Pro today, here’s all that we know so for

Tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch the Civi 4 Pro today. The model is the world’s first handset with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Further, other key details about the phone were also teased by the company.

Among them lies the design and color options offered by the model. It is likely that the phone will have certain features from the flagship models of the Xiaomi 14, like Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Ahead of its official release today, the new Xiaomi Civi phone has already been made available for pre-orders on March 21 at 2:00 PM PST. It is noteworthy mentioning that the pre-orders will be delivered with a free Xiaomi 5000 mAh lipstick version power bank.

Earlier, the Chinese OEM had announced the launch of the model today in China via a post on Weibo. In the same post, they had also teased about some key offerings of the phone. They wrote, “Pro Performance, Pro Imaging, and Pro Design.”

Notably, three of the four color options available are Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, and Spring Field Green.

Coming to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, it features a core at 2.0 GHz, four performance cores up to 2.8 GHz, and three other efficiency cores at 2.0 GHz.

The Civi 4 Pro is expected to have a similar display of 6.55-inch 2400×1080 OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. Further, it is also likely to have a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and efficient brightness.

Moreover, the company also claims that the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will be pretty “light and thin.” Speculations tell us that the phone will weigh about 179.3g and will measure 7.45mm in thickness. Further details about the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro are yet to be officially announced.