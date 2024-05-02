Musician B Praak gives a sneak peek into his early morning skincare routine

IANS
Musician B Praak, renowned for hits like ‘Mann Bharrya’, ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’, and ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’, among others, shared a glimpse into his morning skincare routine on Thursday.

B Praak, whose real name is Pratik Bachan, took to Instagram stories and shared a video showcasing his skincare products arranged on the bathroom slab.

He captioned it: “Time for some skincare at 5.20 in the morning after a studio session.”

The singer then posted a video of himself wearing a facemask.

In the clip, he momentarily looks away from the camera, then gazes back and winks.

In the next video, he writes: “Time for some (sleep emoji).”

B Praak initially debuted as a music producer before venturing into singing with ‘Mann Bharrya’.

He was feted with the National Award for Best Playback Singer Male at the 67th National Films Awards for his rendition of ‘Teri Mitti’ from the Akshay Kumar film ‘Kesari’.

