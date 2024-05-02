Odisha elections: 5T chairman Karthik Pandian holds mega roadshow at Jeypore

Jeypore: The chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, Karthik Pandian hold a mega roadshow at Jeypore of Odisha’s Koraput district. He hold the roadshow along with Biju Janta Dal (BJD) candidates Koshalya Hikaka and Dr Indira Nanda on Wednesday. The show was held in all the wards of Jeypore.

This roadshow was the first road show of the BJD senior leader VK Pandian. It is worth mentioning here that VK Pandian is one among the star campaigner of the ruling party of the state. He has been campaigning continuously in several parts of the state for days now.

Earlier, during election campaign in Nabarangpur, senior BJD leader, VK Pandian urged the people to bless the ruling party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with 90 percent votes.

While addressing two public meetings at Umerkote and Jharigaon under Nabarangpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Pandian urged the people to vote for the MP and MLA candidates of the Biju Janata Dal and make them victorious in the elections.

The BJD leader further said that the Chief Minister loves the tribals which is why he has formed a special development council to protect the tribal language, places of worship, art and culture. Even he has sanctioned four degree colleges in Nabarangpur district.

Apart from this, Pandian also mentioned a number of developmental works carried out by the BJD government.