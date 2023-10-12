Get discount of Rs 40650 on Apple iPhone 15 on Flipkart, know how

Apple iPhone 15, which was recently launched in September, is currently available for sale with huge discounts on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 15 is the most affordable model in Apple’s flagship iPhone 15 series with a launch price of Rs 79,900. But, you can now purchase the iPhone 15 for as low as Rs 39,250 with up to Rs 40,650 off on Flipkart.

If you are looking to buy the iPhone at an affordable price then check the details below:

iPhone 15 discount on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 79,900 in India. Flipkart is not offering any direct discount on the recently launched iPhone 15. But, you can take advantage of the bank offer and exchnage deal to buy the device at a much lower price.

The ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI card holders can get Rs 1500 off on the purchase of the device. This will cut down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 78,400. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering exchange offer for your old smartphone with up to Rs 39,150 off. If your phone manages to get the maximum exchnage value then the price of Apple iPhone 15 will be further cut down to Rs 39,250. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 39,250 on Flipkart after Rs 40,650 off.

iPhone 15 specs

Apple iPhone 15 has received a significant upgrade from last year with tons of new features. Even with the new features, the Made in India iPhone 15 has the same price as it’s predecessor iPhone 14.

The Apple iPhone 15 features slightly curved edges and feels lighter than it’s predecessor. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels and a notchless design with the Dynamic Island. The phone sports frosted glass and slightly larger camera lens at the rear. The highlight of the iPhone 15 is that it has the USB-C port at the bottom edge instead of the lighting charging port.

Apple iPhone 15 is equipped with a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year.

