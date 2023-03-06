Xiaomi 13 Pro sale starts in India, Gets an introductory price of Rs 69,999

The flagship device of Xiaomi- 13 Pro is currently under sale in India. The first sale of Xiaomi 13 Pro has started from 12 Noon today (February 6). The smartphone is available on Mi website (mi.com).The key specifications of the smartphone include 50MP primary camera (manufactured by Leica), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 120W fast charging.

Price

The Xiaomi 13 Pro costs Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage configuration. However under the introductory offer, users can avail it for Rs 69,999. The customers can get a discount of Rs 10,000 if they use ICICI Bank card for purchasing the smartphone. If you are exchanging your old device for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the price drops down further.

Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a 6.73″ QHD+ LTPO OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. The display gets a Gorilla Glass Victus protection too. In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is paired up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup and it includes 50 MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera and 50MP telephoto camera. The primary camera offers OIS too. The front camera of the device is a 32MP selfie camera.

When it comes to battery, the device is powered by a 4820 mAh battery and gets support for 120W charging. The device also gets 10W reverse charging too.

When it comes to connectivity features, the smartphone gets dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, NFC and much more. The OS offered on the smartphone is Android 13 and it is based on MIUI 14.