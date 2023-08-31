X to add audio/video calling feature on the platform: Elon Musk

X formerly known as Twitter will soon allow its users to call each other through the platform. This will be possible without even sharing their personal contact number. Elon Musk has recently announced through blog post that X users will be getting video and audio calls. This feature will be available to the iOS, Android as well as desktop.

“Video & audio calls coming to X – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC – No phone number needed – X is the effective global address book,” Musk posted on X. The video calling option will be available in the new DM menu on Twitter, showed a picture shared by Andrea Conway, a design engineer at X. The option will be present at the top right corner of the menu which is next to text messages, photos and videos.

This feature is expected to offer X an upgrade in terms of communication features. X’s rival Meta already offers connectivity features on its platforms.

Recently, official account of X Hiring shared that the platform has received a new feature in the form of job listing for verified organizations. The feature is however an exclusive feature and is limited to verified organisations. It is currently in beta stage.

According to the screenshot shared by the company, the job listings will be placed under the bio of the company’s account. Interested users can click on view all jobs to see the entire list of jobs offered by the company. The feature is expected to connect prospective candidates to the website of their preferred organisational website. Elon Musk has earlier stated that Twitter would include job listing feature.

Musk had earlier acquired job-matching tech start-up named Laskie in May. It is expected that the acquisition has helped the company to release a new feature.