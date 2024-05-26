WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to upload HD photo or video on your WhatsApp status

WhatsApp is widely used across the globe and users on the platform are quite interested to open up about their day-to-day activities through their status. Well, if you are one of them, you can find it difficult to upload HD pictures or video as your status. This happens because of the Whatsapp’s compression algorithm that reduces the quality of media files resulting in a blurry and less appealing visual. Well, there are methods to bypass the issue and use high-quality of uploaded content.

How to upload HD video or photo as your status on WhatsApp

Under the default whatsapp setting, WhatsApp allows users to upload videos from 90 seconds to 3 minutes and the maximum file size is 16GB. WhatApp compresses videos to 360p for slow connections and 480p on faster connections like 5G or Wi-Fi. There are some steps which can be followed to bypass the app’s regular compression.

Step 1: Open a chat with yourself

Step 2: Open the photo or video which you want to upload as your status

Step 3: Select the HD icon and then select the HD quality setting for your device.

Step 4: Press the send button to upload media in 720p resolution.

Step 5: Once the media is sent to you, tap the video or photo and then click share button.

Step 6: Select ‘My Status’ on the sharing screen.

If you follow the above mentioned steps, you will definitely upload your pictures or videos in high definition. If you have any doubts about the quality of the video, you can compare the status uploaded via regular method.