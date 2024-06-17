Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g goes official, offers 108MP camera with 120Hz refresh rate

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g smartphone has now gone official and it will be offered with optional vegan leather, 120Hz refresh rate and attractive features. Well, the device is an affordable smartphone and is meant for those want a budget smartphone in their pocket.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5g gets a 6.78-inch FHD LCD panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 chipset. The processor is a set up from other two Spark 20 Pros in the lineup. Both the devices are powered by Helio G99 chipset that is 4G enabled chipset.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company has clarified that the smartphone comes in an 8GB + 256GB variant only. The primary camera is 108MP shooter and does all the heavy lifting. The main camera is 1/1.67” in size and the aperature is f/1.8. The secondary camera is a 2MP macro camera and the selfie camera is a 8MP shooter.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and it supports 33W charging. The Spark 20 Pro 5g offers Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and offer Android 14-based HIOS 14 operating system. When it comes to colours, we get options for Startrail Black, Glossy White and Neon Green. The Neon Green is available in vegan leather option. The smartphone will be available from June 20 in Saudi Arabia and the price starts from $190. After that it will be available in selected markets across Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The pricing in other markets might vary.