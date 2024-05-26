Get attractive discount on iQOO Z9x 5G on Amazon, check the offer now

The iQOO Z9x was launched a few weeks ago in India and it is also available on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The smartphone is available at an attractive discount of more than Rs 5000 and this means that interested buyers will get the device at less than Rs 10,000. The smartphone offers great specifications if you are looking for something under Rs 16,000.

Currently, the 6GB + 128 GB variant of iQOO Z9x 5G is priced at Rs 14,499. There is a discount coupon of Rs 500 offered on the device on the platform. Additionally, users can get discount benefit of up to Rs 13,700 if they are willing to exchange an old device. EMI options on the device start at Rs 703. Additionally, there are various bank offers on the smartphone.

Specifications

The iQOO Z9x offers a 6.72-inch 120Hz adaptive display that is ultra-bright and offers dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio-visual experience.

When it comes to camera setup, the device offers 50MP AI rear camera system for great photos and videos. Additionally, the smartphone camera setup offers a 2MP Bokeh Camera at the rear. The rear cameras are coupled with LED flash and are present on a camera module.

iQOO Z9x offers up to 16GB of extended RAM (combining 8GB of RAM with an additional 8GB of extended RAM). There is a support for up to 1TB of expandable storage on the device.

The device is powered by Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, out of the box. The company offers iQOO Z9x with 2+3 years of Android OS and security updates.