Moto Edge 50 Pro price down on Flipkart, Buy it for less than Rs 28,000

Flipkart is offering the recently launched Moto Edge 50 Pro smartphone at a discounted price on its e-commmerce platform. The Moto Edge 50 Pro was launched in India in April this year at a price of Rs 36,999. The device can now be bought under Rs 28,000 on Flipkart. Know the complete details about the discount deal here.

The Motorola phone sports sleek design and is available in very interesting colour options. The mid range phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and features a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower charging.

Moto Edge 50 Pro discount offer on Flipkart

The Moto Edge 50 Pro is currently listed at a price of 29,999 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device, as mentioned above, had a launch price of Rs 36,999. This means Flipkart is offering a direct Rs 6,000 flat discount on the device.

To sweeten the discount deal, you can opt for the bank offers that will let you save up to Rs 2,000 on non EMI transactions using HDFC credit card. This will cut down the price of the device below Rs 28,000. You can also check out the other bank offers available on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with True Color Pantone Validated certification. The panel has support for HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000nits of peak.

The new Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It is backed up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable via RAM Boost.

Under the hood, the device features a 4,500mAh battery. It also offers support for 125W TurboPower charging, and the company has also given support for up to 50W wireless charging tech and 10W wireless power sharing.

The device has features like AI Photo Enhancement Engine, which automatically analyses and optimises photos for detail, clarity, colour, and background blur. A unique feature is Style Sync, which uses generative AI to create a set of four wallpaper options based on the user’s outfit, allowing for a personalised touch. Moto AI also offers additional features like AI Adaptive Stabilisation to reduce shakiness in videos, and potentially more depending on the specific model.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro packs a 50-megapixel main camera with all-pixel focus and OIS. The triple rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide + macro Vision sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. The front camera includes a 50-megapixel sensor with Quad Pixel technology for high-resolution selfies