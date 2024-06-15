2 drown in Gumajharan waterfall of Malkangiri in Odisha

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident 2 youth drowned in the Gumajharan waterfall in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place while taking selfie.

The identity of the two deceased youths is yet to be ascertained. However, from preliminary reports it has been learnt that they are from Jeypore area of Koraput district.

As per reports, the two youths had gone to the Gummajharan waterfall for picnic. They were taking selfie while standing on a large boulder when somehow one of them slipped and fell into the deep water.

As he did not know swimming, he reportedly struggled to save himself when the other youth jumped into the water body to rescue him. However, they could not resist the strong water current and drowned.

Following the mishap, the locals fished out the two bodies and sent to hospital in an Ambulance.