WhatsApp Beta update: Upcoming new features

WhatsApp messaging application owned by Meta, is developing a new feature known as “channels list” that will let users subscribe to particular news sources in order to receive updates. This update’s version will be 2.23.10.19. This new function will be found in the “Updates” tab, which takes the place of the “Status” tab, according to WABetaInfo.

This new feature will provide more room for channels, which will be displayed in the same part as the status updates, status updates will be displayed horizontally.

After this particular update users’ options will be kept secret and they will have complete control over the channels they subscribe to. Channels will also support handles that let users quickly find and access their preferred updates. In a subsequent update, the channels list functionality, which is currently under development, will be made available.

Additionally, the channels give users more privacy because followers and the channel creator don’t have access to phone numbers. Although the feature is still under development, we were able to learn more about channels thanks to the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.19 update that was made accessible on the Google Play Store.

According to the reports the channel list will have these features:

Channels will use a full-width messaging interface. After installing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.70 upgrade from the TestFlight app, a comparable update is already accessible for community announcement groups. Channels can be verified and they are marked with the green check mark icon. The number of followers will be displayed right below the channel name. WhatsApp even will give users more control over channel-specific message alerts and channel header will have a mute shortcut also. The channel description, which will be visible on the channel details screen, enables channel owners to give viewers more context and information, including the channel’s goal. Further details will be revealed as soon as the update will be pushed by Meta.

