What will the Honor 90 and 90 Pro look like? Rendered images provide an insight

The Honor 90 series will be an upgrade to the Honor 80 series and recently a rendered picture of the series has leaked. The image shows the rear of the smartphones and we also get a close look at the camera setup of the devices.

The Honor 90 offers two camera bumps at the rear which houses three cameras and a LED setup. While the first and second cameras are placed in the first camera bump, the third camera along with LED flash is placed in a second camera bump. On the other hand, the Honor 90 Pro offers a similar camera setup like the non-pro variant, but the shape and size of the camera bumps is different on it. It is speculated that the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro devices will have REA-AN00 and REP-AN00 model numbers respectively.

According to a 3C (China Compulsory Certification) listing, the Honor 90 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, along with a 1.5K OLED curved display. The primary camera of the device is expected to offer 160MP or 200MP sensor. On the other hand, in terms of charging, the smartphone will offer 100W fast charging. On the other hand, the Honor 90 offers 66W charging.

It is expected that the front camera of both devices will be present in a punch-hole cut-out in the display. Just like the Honor 80 series, the 90 series might get RAM up to 12GB. On the other hand, the storage of the devices is expected to be up to 512GB. In terms of OS, it is expected that the Honor 90 series will offer Android 13 out of the box.

The launch date for both the devices is expected to May 29, suggested rumours.