Vivo V29e launch today: Check expected price, specs

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo V29e in the Indian market today, August 28. Ahead of its official debut, the price, colour options, design and key specifications of the smartphone has been leaked online. The product page for the upcoming smartphone has also been made live on Vivo India’s official website as well as Flipkart.

Let’s check out all the details about it’s price, features and specifications here.

Vivo V29e price

According to earlier leak reports, the Vivo V29e could be priced in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in the country. Now, a recent report has suggested that the upcoming Vivo V29e could be launched in two storage options – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is tipped to be priced at Rs 26,999, and Rs 28,999, respectively. However, the company has not revealed the storage options as well as exact price of the phone yet.

Vivo V29e specifications

Vivo V29e has been confirmed to sport a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera will be housed inside a centrally positioned punch hole cutout at the top of the display. It will be available in two colour variants -Arctic Red and Arctic Blue.

The upcoming Vivo V29e will feature a dual rear camera setup housed in two circular camera islands. The camera unit consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera on the rear. The smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The company has not revealed the other specifications of the device. However, the Vivo V29e is expected to be equipped with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate 1,300 nits peak brightness, 360Hz PWM dimming, and 93.3 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The device will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset is also said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.