New Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date revealed via new leak

Samsung is expected to hold its next Unpacked event soon. The tech giant is expected to bring forth the much anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 along with Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series at the event. Samsung could also introduce some new features and updates for its devices at the unpacked event as well.

However, the company has not revealed the launch date of the device yet. Ahead of any official confirmation about the upcoming event, a new leak report has revealed the date and time of the Galaxy Unpacked.

The event date was leaked by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) via a X post (formerly Twitter). The tipster has shared an banner that lists the event date and time. The X post suggested that Samsung’s next Unpacked event might take place on July 10 at 10 PM KST, hinting that the information might be sourced from the company’s Korea website.

Moreover, the banner has also some additional information that suggested the possible place the event could be hosted. The banner shows a rotating box’s shadow that shows the symbol for Galaxy AI at one point and resembles the Eiffel Tower. So, it is assumed that it could be hosted in Paris, France.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: What to expect?

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones. Both device are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and loaded with Galaxy AI features. We might also witness the launch of the much anticipated Galaxy Ring. The company unveiled the Galaxy Ring earlier this year at the Mobile World Congress.

We might also see the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, a new smartwatch with a squarish bezel which is rumoured to take on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The tipster has also suggests that Samsung will launch the new redesigned Galaxy Buds 3 series wireless earbuds with Apple AirPods-like stems.