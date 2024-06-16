Motorola Razr 50, Moto Razr 50 Ultra launch expected on June 25, Check the specs of the device

Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch the Razr 50 series in China on June 25. The Motorola Razr 50, Moto Razr 50 Ultra launch in the rest of the world is expected to be in July. The premium foldable device from the company is expected to offer multiple AI-based features and will be launched with Motorola S50 Neo. The launch of the device will be earlier as compared to the global markets.

Specifications

As reported by 91Mobiles, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will offer a 6.9-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels. The outer or cover display of the device is 3.6 inches. In terms of processor, the premium smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The storage on the device will go up to 256GB of storage.

When it comes to the camera of the smartphone, we might get a 4000mAh battery that has 68W fast charging support. The software support on the device is the latest Motorola Hello UI based on Android 14 OS. Speaking about camera, the device gets 50MP primary sensor along with 50MP telephoto lens and a 2x optical zoom. The front camera is a 32MP shooter and is good for selfies and video call requirements.

The vanilla variant of the Razr 50 series i.e. Motorola Razr 50 will likely have a 6.9 inch OLED panel with 3.6 inches cover display. When it comes to processor, the smartphone is likely to offers a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and a battery pack of 3950 mAh.

