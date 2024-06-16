Apple iPhone 14 offers: Get up to Rs 55900 off on exchange on the device only on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) is now available at Rs 57,999 (which is 17 percent less as compared to the box piece) on Flipkart. If you have an old smartphone with you for exchange during the deal, you might get up to Rs 55,900 off on the deal.

On the Flipkart platform, you can get an EMI of up to Rs 1891 per month if you use Flipkart Pay Later EMI. There are other bank offers too on the smartphone. Buyers are advised to check the e-commerce platform (Flipkart) if they want to know about other deals.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 16 and is powered by A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor. Apple iPhone 14 supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging and offers 20 hours of video playback.

The camera offered on the device includes 12MP Dual camera system at rear and 12MP front camera. The device is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Storage options on the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.

(Note: Apple iPhone 14 discount varies from time to time on Flipkart and buyers should keep it in mind.)

