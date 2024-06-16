Latest leak claims that OnePlus Ace 3 Pro might offer a massive 6100mAh battery

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone in China in July. However, the latest leak shows that the device will offer a massive battery of 6100mAh. This will be a big thing for the company as it will be biggest battery in the OnePlus line-up. The Ace 3 and Ace 3V is the third phone under the Ace 3 brand.

The latest leak by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has revealed the expected battery and charging capabilities. He has also said that the device might be way ahead of its competitors. According to DCS, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be first smartphone to offer 6100mAh ultra-high-density battery. The leaker had earlier revealed that the Ace 3 Pro will offer a dual-cell battery setup. This means that each cell will have 2970mAh and the combined capacity is 5940mAh. However, the total typical value of the battery is expected to be 6100mAh.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was codenamed ‘Dayu’ and has the capacity of 100W fast charging. Combination of battery capacity and charging speed sets it apart from other competitors. The tipster mentioned that competitors either other larger batteries with slow charging speed or faster charging speed with smaller battery.

When it comes to the specifications of the smartphone we are expected to get a 6.78-inch curved-edge OLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The front camera of the device is 16MP while the primary camera of the device is 50MP with OIS. The other two cameras that are included in the rear setup are 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro units. The processor of the device is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it gets 16GB of RAM. The onboard storage can go up to 1TB of storage. The device gets a metal frame for the middle part and will be available in glass, leather and ceramic back options.