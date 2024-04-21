Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro: This tablet offers 33,280 mAh massive battery, 50MP primary camera

Tablets are something that can come really handy at places where you cannot use a laptop. They are lightweight as well as portable. Well, you will be surprised to find out that there is a tablet that offers a massive battery of 33,280 mAh and it can offer you a standby of 1812 hours. Well, this tablet is Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro and it will be launched soon.

We have mentioned the specifications of the device below.

The Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro offers a 33280 mAh battery and this is the highlight of the device. It gets a USB-C port and that be used to fast charge it up to 66W. The laptop can even be used for reverse wired charging. While the standby time is 1812 hours, talktime is 181 hours. The display of the device is 10.36 inches and it offers a refresh rate of 60 Hz. A Gorilla Glass 5 protection is offered on the display and it is LCD in nature.

Android 13 is offered on the device when it comes to OS. A MediaTek’s MT8788 SoC is offered for day-to-day tasks while the onboard RAM is 8GB. The onboard storage is 256GB UFS 2.2 and it can be expanded up to 2TB through a microSD card.

When it comes to camera, the tablet offers a 32MP Samsung S5KGD1SP camera at the front and 50MP Samsung camera at the rear. In terms of connectivity, we get 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM LTE connectivity, NFC and much more. The other important features include IP68/IP69K, MIL-STD-810H certifications and a weight of 1.2kg. The retail package of Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro packs a screwdriver and hand strap too.

The sale of the Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro will start on May 13 through AliExpress at an estimated price of $300 (€280/INR25,010).