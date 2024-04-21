Samsung Galaxy F15 5G 8GB variant introduced, Check details here

Samsung has launched an 8GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India. The device was already available but with RAM variants of 4GB or 6GB. This new variant of the smartphone offers more options for the users, if they are opting for the Samsung Galaxy F15. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G launched in February 2024.

If you are willing to purchase the device on Flipkart, you will get multiple bank offers. The bank offer includes 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, Rs 1000 off on HDFC bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions and many other offers. Users can opt for any of the offers in order to get a reduced final price on the platform. Exchange benefit on the device goes up to Rs 14,550.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 offers familiar design as seen in the other Android devices from Galaxy mid-range. A water drop display at the front and the selfie camera is present in it. The device offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers refresh rate of 90Hz. There is a triple rear camera setup on the device and this includes 50MP primary camera along with ultrawide and macro camera. The ultrawide camera is a 5MP shooter while the macro unit is a 2MP camera. However, there are no camera bumps on the device.

On the other hand, the device boasts of a 6000mAh battery. The device gets a 25W fast charging support via USB-C 2.0. The device gets 4 years of Android OS update and 5 years of security update. This means that the device will be updated till 2027. The device gets a “Voice Focus” feature from the Galaxy A-series.

Connectivity features on the device includes Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack, Google Maps support, dual SIM etc. The manufacturing warranty of the device is 1 year while the manufacturing warranty for In-Box Accessories in 6 months.