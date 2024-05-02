Helicopters lands in Dhenkanal without prior notice, Investigation underway

Dhenkanal: A helicopter landed in Dhenkanal town of Odisha without any prior notice on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Mahisha Pata Pallishri field of the town.

According to sources, the helicopter is said to be private helicopter with ACE AIR service written on it. Meanwhile, whom this helicopter belong to is not known yet.

On being informed, police and flying squad reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. As preparation for upcoming elections is on peak, such an incident has raised security concerns.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Speaking about elections, multiple heavyweight political leaders including Dr Achyuta Samanta and Dharmendra Pradhan are set to file their nominations for the upcoming elections today.

These includes, Dr Achyuta Samanta, the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) candidate for Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat. Dr Samanra is set to offer prayer at Lord Jagannath Temple in Phulbani and later go to file nomination paper for the upcoming elections.

Likewise, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, is also file nomination papers today. He will be contesting for the Sambalpur seat against BJD’s Pranab Prakash Das and Congress’ Nagendra Pradhan.

Furthermore, recently joined BJD candidate, Manmath Routray, is also set to file his nominations for the upcoming elections for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, BJP candidate for Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, is also set to file nomination papers today.

For Puri Lok Sabha seat, BJD candidate, Arup Patnaik is set to file nomination papers today. Apart from these heavyweight political leaders, the BJD supremo and Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik will be filling his nominations for Kantabanji Assembly Constituency today.