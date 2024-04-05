Top 6 air-coolers under Rs 10000 that can provide you relief from summer

The Summer Season has started in India and the country is experiencing temperatures above 40 °C. In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, we experienced a maximum temperature of 43.5 °C during the day today. As the heat wave has limited people to indoor spaces during the day, there has been an increased dependency on ACs and air-coolers. As ACs (air-conditioners) is bit expensive for mid-class people, there is always a preference for air-coolers. Air-coolers are not only affordable but also provide a significantly lower electricity bill. Additionally, some of air-coolers can run on inverters.

As the temperatures are expected to high as 40 till the end of Summer (i.e June). It is recommend that you should have a working AC or a air-cooler at your place. We have recommended some air-coolers for you that will not only keep you cool and dry during the summer season but also will be easy on your electricity bill.

The air-coolers we have mentioned are available on Flipkart and offer great features withing a budget of Rs 10,000. If you feel like getting an air-cooler for this summer, we can recommend you to choose one of these.

Voltas 55 L Desert Air Cooler (White, Victor55 DX)

The Voltas 55 L Desert Air Cooler is available at a discounted price of Rs 8000 on Flipkart. Users can also get 10% off on HDFC Credit/Debit card transaction on the platform. The highlights of the air-cooler is 55L water capacity. The cooler is designed for large areas and can provide cooling effectively.

It can cover an area of 11 sq feet and has three speed control features. The cooler gets 4 Castor wheels and has a weight of 12kg. Key features include wood wool cooling pads, turbo air throw and functioning on inverter. Users get a 1 year manufacturing warranty on the product.

Rating: 4.2 stars (Flipkart)

Hindware 45 L Room/Personal Air Cooler (Black & White, XENO)

The Hindware 45 L Air Cooler is available at a discounted price of Rs 6599 on Flipkart. Users can also get 10% off on HDFC Credit/Debit card transaction on the platform. The highlight of the air-cooler is 45L water capacity. It offers 30ft air flow and has four way air deflection. The cooler gets 4 Castor wheels and has 5 fan blades.

Key features include Completely Closed Louvres, water level indicator and functioning on inverter. Users get a 1 year manufacturing warranty on the product.

Rating: 3.8 stars (Flipkart)

Orient Electric 90 L Desert Air Cooler (White, Snowbreeze Pro 90L)

The Orient Electric 90 L Desert Air Cooler is available at a discounted price of Rs 9499 on Flipkart. There is a 85L variant of the Cooler too at just Rs 9399. Users can also get 10% off on HDFC Credit/Debit card transaction on the platform.

The cooler offers multiple-directional cooling along with inverter operation too. There is extra cooling with Ice Chamber and the cooler can throw air up to 53 feet. There is a 3-side densenest honeycomb cooling pad on the cooler. Users get a 1 year manufacturing warranty on the product.

Rating: 4.2 stars (Flipkart)

Hindware 85 L Desert Air Cooler (Lavender and white, Vectra)

The Hindware 85 L Desert Air Cooler is available at a discounted price of Rs 9299 on Flipkart. Users can also get 10% off on HDFC Credit/Debit card transaction on the platform.

The cooler offers multiple-directional cooling along with inverter operation too. It is perfect for cooling a large room with multiple family members in it. Due to the presence of high-performance cooling pads, the Air Cooler produces clean, odourless, and sanitary air. There is a Ice Chamber and the cooler can throw air up to 40 feet. Due to presence of sturdy fan, strong motor, and smartly constructed louvre system the air circulation is quite good. Users get a 2 year manufacturing warranty on the product. We also get water level indicator and inverter compatibility.

Rating: 4.1 stars (Flipkart)

Symphony 75 L Desert Air Cooler (White, JUMBO 75 XL+)

The Symphony 75 L Desert Air Cooler is available at a discounted price of Rs 9491 on Flipkart. Users can also get 10% off on HDFC Credit/Debit card transaction on the platform.

The cooler offers multiple-directional cooling along with inverter operation too. It gives uniform cooling at every corner of your room. Due to the presence of honeycomb pad the moisture is trapped inside.There is a water overflow outlet, Ice inlet and 360 degree rotating wheels in the cooler. Users get a 1 year manufacturing warranty on the product. We also get water level indicator and inverter compatibility.

Rating: 4 stars (Flipkart)

BAJAJ 65 L Desert Air Cooler (White, DMH65 NEO (480117))

The BAJAJ 65 L Desert Air Cooler is available at a discounted price of Rs 9300 on Flipkart. Users can also get 10% off on HDFC Credit/Debit card transaction on the platform. The highlight of the air-cooler is 65L water capacity. It offers 90 ft air flow and has four way air deflection.

Key features include enhanced cooling, germ-free air, remote operation, low water level indicator etc. Users get a 1 year manufacturing warranty on the product.

Rating: 4.3 stars (Flipkart)