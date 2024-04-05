Royal Enfield Hunter 450 spotted while testing, Might be launched soon in India

It seems that Royal Enfield is seriously working on a 450cc range in the Indian market. The manufacturer was spotted testing Royal Enfield Hunter 450 (as it resembled its 350cc sibling) and it was initially reported by Motorbeam. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 450 shares the same chassis as that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 that launched last year. This means that the many aspects of the motorcycle including the electronics and engine will be same as the new Himalayan.

Even though RE has not offered any dates for the launch of the new 450cc bike, we can expect it around the end of the year 2024. With the launch of Hunter 450, the company might compete with the likes of Triumph Speed 400 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. The Hunter 450 offers a neo-retro styling just like the Hunter 350. Speaking about the price we can expect the motorcycle to have a pricing around Rs 2.50 lakh (which is more affordable as compared to Himalayan 450).

The engine of Hunter 450 will be the same as Himalayan 450 gets. The familiar 451.65cc engine generates 40hp at 8000rpm and maximum torque of 40Nm at 5500rpm. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. When it comes to suspension, we expect to get a USD fork at the front like the Himalayan and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Both the suspensions are expected to be offered by Showa. The wheel and tyre dimensions are expected to be smaller than the Himalayan.

The Himalayan offers ride-by-wire technology along with a 4-inch TFT dash that offers Bluetooth, Google Maps support. We can expect the same from the Hunter 450.

(Note: It is bit early to speak about the expectations from the Hunter 450. We expect RE to speak/ tease about the motorcycle anytime soon.)