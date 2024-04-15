Samsung to offer Galaxy AI feature across S22 series and Tab S8 series

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung will be introducing the Galaxy AI feature in the 2022 flagship devices soon. For those who are unknown, there was speculation about the introduction of Galaxy AI features on devices apart from the S24 series and the 2023 flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy AI was introduced in Galaxy S24 series and then later it was offered in the 2023 flagship devices.

According to the latest blog post by Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy AI will be offered as a part of One UI 6.1 update. The specific devices will be getting the Ai feature update including Circle to Search with Google, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and AI-Generated Wallpaper. The company has revealed that the rollout of the latest update will be in early May (this year). The Galaxy AI features will be offered for free until 2025 end. We have no idea what will be the charge of the subscription of the feature at later point.

List of devices

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

When it comes to the Galaxy S22 series we get the AI update for Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Speaking about the foldable devices, we get the update on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 as well as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Speaking about tablets, we get the update on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ as well as Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Speaking about updates of Samsung, the company is rolling out security update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S23 FE. This update for the Galaxy FE devices is the April 2024 security update. The update has been launched for the Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon version as well as for the Galaxy S23 FE’s Exynos model.

The firmware version for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s 4G and 5G models are G780GXXS9EXC6 and G781BXXSAHXC6 respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 FE has a firmware update of S711BXXS2CXD1.