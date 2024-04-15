Google Pixel 8a likely to launch at Google I/O 2024: Design and colour options leaked

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8a, the rumoured successor of the Pixel 7a, at the Google I/O 2024. Though the company has yet to reveal the Pixel 8a, many leak reports have surfaced on the internet. Thanks to these leak reports, we have got to know what we can expect from the upcoming device.

According to a new report by Android Headlines, the upcoming Pixel 8a handset will be coming in four colour options -Bay (Blue), Mint (Green), Obsidian (Black), and Porcelain (White) colour options. Moreover, the report has added that the Pixel 8a could be an affordable version of the Pixel 8 that was launched last year. Meanwhile, the was launched in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian, and Rose colour options. That means the rumoured Pixel 8a will share at least two colour options with its more advanced sibling.

The detailed images of the Pixel 8a have also been shared, which revealed many other details.

It is also tipped that the Google Pixel 8a will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and run on the company’s Tensor G3 chipset.

As per its design, the device will likely have a similar resemblance to the Pixel 8. Earlier this week, a live image of the Pixel 8a surfaced online, which also revealed the design of the upcoming Pixel phone. According to the leaked image, the phone’s rear panel will have a rear camera module that is similar to the Pixel 8, while the rear panel will have a matte finish, unlike the Pixel 7a.

According to previous reports, the Pixel 8a could arrive with 8GB of RAM and will feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness.

The Pixel 8a is also tipped to debut with a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, which is also seen on the Pixel 7a. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging. We can expect to hear more about the Pixel 8a ahead of its expected debut at Google I/O 2024, which begins on May 14.